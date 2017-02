Metra train strikes pedestrian near Cicero station

hello

Metra reported that BNSF train No. 1275, which was scheduled to arrive Fairview Avenue at 6:25 p.m. was stopped near Cicero after striking a pedestrian.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the pedestrian was killed but was unable to provide any further details.

Gillis said passengers have been transferred to another train. He added that trains have been re-routed around the scene the scene through a yard in Cicero.

A limited number of trains were unable to be re-routed, he said.