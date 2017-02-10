Breaking News Bar
 
How your son could star in a Steven Spielberg movie

  • "The BFG" actor Mark Rylance and director Steven Spielberg will reteam for the movie "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara." Amblin Entertainment is holding a casting call in Northbrook Sunday, Feb. 12, to find a boy for the title role.

Dann Gire
 
 

Daily Herald Film Critic

dgire@dailyherald.com

A 6-to-9-year-old suburban boy could be the star of the next Steven Spielberg movie.

Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment will host an open casting call for the titular role in the fact-based drama "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Bernard Weinger Jewish Community Center, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook.

No acting experience necessary. There are no fees to attend the casting call or to submit an audition online at castittalent.com/TKOEM.

"The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara" tells the true story of a 6-year-old Jewish boy who was taken from his family in Bologna, Italy, in 1858 to be raised Catholic because he was reported to have been secretly baptized by a maid. Pope Pius IX (to be played by Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance) decreed the boy could not remain with his Jewish family.

Auditioning boys must be accompanied by an adult at Sunday's casting call.

