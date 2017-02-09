Durant, Thompson help Warriors bounce back, beat Bulls

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant responded from his worst game since joining the Warriors with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and Golden State beat the Chicago Bulls 123-92 Wednesday night for a 138th straight regular-season game without consecutive defeats.

Klay Thompson scored 28 points with six 3-pointers playing on his 27th birthday, Stephen Curry added 13 points and six rebounds and the Warriors had all five starters score in double figures for the fourth time.

Golden State hasn't lost consecutive regular-season games since April 5 and 7, 2015, at San Antonio and New Orleans, during its championship season.

This was the Warriors' eighth win following a loss this season and 17th in a row overall since those dates in '15.

Robin Lopez had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the undermanned Bulls playing back in the Bay Area where he attended Stanford.

Draymond Green had 19 points with five 3-pointers, eight rebounds and six assists while fill-in starting center JaVale McGee had 13 points and six rebounds for Golden State, coming off a 109-106 overtime loss at Sacramento on Saturday in a game coach Steve Kerr called one of his team's worst. The reigning NBA Coach of the Year was ejected late in the third quarter at Golden 1 Center and fined $25,000 for cursing at official Bill Spooner and failing to leave the court in a timely manner. Durant and Green got into a heated argument near the bench that night, too.

Durant went 2 for 10 with 10 points and missed all six of his 3-point tries against the Kings.

Golden State hit 15 of 28 3-pointers against Chicago and shot 55.8 percent overall.

The Bulls were short-handed. Dwyane Wade missed the game with an upper respiratory illness for a Chicago team that had averaged 119.5 points over its previous four outings and limited the Kings to 11 fourth-quarter points in Monday's 112-107 win at Sacramento.

The Bulls, who began 4 for 15 and fell behind 23-11, shot just 40.2 percent and 4 of 24 from long range.

PAYING TRIBUTE

Thompson rejoined the team earlier in the day and made his 400th career start following two days away to attend his grandfather's funeral.

Now, he will push forward and plans to play for all of his family members no longer with him.

"It was great to be with family," said Thompson, who visited his grandfather a final time in mid-January. "A great celebration of my grandfathers life. He was a tremendous man. I'm going to miss him."

TIP-INS

Bulls: G/F Jimmy Butler missed his third straight game for Chicago because of a bruised right heel. ... F Cristiano FelÃ­cio returned after missing Monday's game with a strained right lower leg. ... F Paul Zipser suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Warriors: Briante Weber made his Warriors debut in the third, the first former VCU player with Golden State. ... Home run king Barry Bonds sat courtside. When approached at halftime by The AP regarding his increased Hall of Fame numbers, the slugger said "no interviews." ... Bill Murray also attended. ... Golden State is 9-0 at home against the Eastern Conference.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Suns on Friday trying to end a two-game losing streak in the series. Chicago has won seven of the last eight in Phoenix.

Warriors: Visit Memphis on Friday having lost two straight in the series before Durant's first much-anticipated return trip to Oklahoma City on Saturday.