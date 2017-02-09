Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/9/2017 10:04 AM

Cavs to sign forward Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams (22) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. The Cavaliers intend to sign forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, is traveling to Oklahoma City and the NBA champions hope to sign him before they face the Thunder on Thursday night. Williams was recently released by the Miami Heat after averaging 5.9 points in 25 games.

    FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams (22) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. The Cavaliers intend to sign forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, is traveling to Oklahoma City and the NBA champions hope to sign him before they face the Thunder on Thursday night. Williams was recently released by the Miami Heat after averaging 5.9 points in 25 games.
    Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers intend to sign forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract.

Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, is traveling to Oklahoma City and the NBA champions hope to sign him before they face the Thunder on Thursday night. Williams was recently released by the Miami Heat after averaging 5.9 points in 25 games.

The Cavs have been looking for roster help for several weeks and have been focused on finding a backup point guard or big man before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Cleveland's depth has been challenged after center Chris Andersen sustained a season-ending knee injury and with guard J.R. Smith still sidelined following thumb surgery.

Cleveland recently held tryouts for several veteran point guards and forward Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day deal with Minnesota.

The Cavs won their fourth straight game on Wednesday at Indiana and coach Tyronn Lue said it's possible he'll rest LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love against the Thunder.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account