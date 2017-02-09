Breaking News Bar
 
Chiefs' Dorsey says talks with Berry, Poe are 'very postive'

By DAVE SKRETTA
Associated Press
 
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs general manager John Dorsey has had "very positive" discussions for representatives of safety Eric Berry and defensive tackle Dontari Poe, though he declined to say whether he expects to reach agreements with either of the pending free agents.

Dorsey also addressed his own contract situation during an end-of-season teleconference with reporters Thursday. Dorsey and coach Andy Reid both have one year left on their five-year deals. The GM said that "from my family's perspective and mine, this has been the greatest four years of my life."

There have been reports that Dorsey could be the heir apparent in Green Bay, where he played and spent most of his career, but he said "nobody asked me about it."

The Chiefs went 12-4 and won the AFC West this past season, but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round of the playoffs.

