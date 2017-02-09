Panthers president Danny Morrison resigns after 7 years

Breaking News Bar
 
By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers president Danny Morrison has announced he is resigning to pursue other career opportunities at the college level.

Morrison has served as Panthers team president since 2009. He was hired after Panthers owner and founder Jerry Richardson abruptly fired his sons Mark and Jon Richardson when the brothers couldn't get along at work.

Morrison came to the Panthers from Texas Christian University and before that served as commissioner of the Southern Conference and director of athletics at Wofford College.

Morrison said in statement released by the team Thursday that he has been thinking about a change for a while and "there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career."

The Panthers say there is no immediate replacement for the position.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

