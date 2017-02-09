Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/9/2017 3:31 PM

Pirates acquire reliever Pat Light from Twins

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates gave their bullpen another arm heading to spring training, acquiring reliever Pat Light from Minnesota on Thursday for a player to be named or cash.

Minnesota designated the 25-year-old Light for assignment on Feb. 6. Light appeared in 15 games for Minnesota in 2016, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched. Light, a former first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox, was sent to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Fernando Abad.

To make room for Light, the Pirates designated pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla for assignment.

Minnesota also said first baseman Byung Ho Park cleared waivers, assigned outright to Triple-A Rochester and will attend big league spring training as a non-roster player. The 30-year-old hit .191 with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs in 62 games last season after the Twins paid his South Korean club, the Nexen Heroes, $12.85 million for negotiating rights and signed a $12 million, four-year contract. There is $9.75 million remaining.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account