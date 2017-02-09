Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 2/9/2017 5:04 PM

MSU suspends football staffer, athletes in sex assault probe

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Three Michigan State University student-athletes are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The school says in a release Thursday that a staff member associated with Michigan State's football program also has been suspended.

Police are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

The school says the complaint was made late last month. Names of the players were not released, but the school says it is retaining a law firm to conduct an investigation into "football program staff members' compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations."

A Title IX consultant also has been retained to conduct a separate investigation. That probe will address whether MSU's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy was violated.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account