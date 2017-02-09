Clowney's dad pleads guilty in 2015 shootout

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The father of Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney pleaded guilty in a shootout outside an adult club two years ago.

David Morgan, Clowney's father, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and possession of deadly weapon by a felon, according to York County Judicial records. He was originally charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots outside the club in August of 2015.

Sentencing was deferred until a later date, according to records.

Morgan was shot in the shoulder during the exchange of gunfire. No one else was hurt.

Morgan, who was jailed for 12 years while Clowney was growing up, had been behind bars since the shooting.

Clowney was picked for his first Pro Bowl this season with six sacks and 40 tackles. Clowney played at South Carolina.