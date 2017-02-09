Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/9/2017 5:27 PM

Clowney's dad pleads guilty in 2015 shootout

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The father of Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney pleaded guilty in a shootout outside an adult club two years ago.

David Morgan, Clowney's father, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and possession of deadly weapon by a felon, according to York County Judicial records. He was originally charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots outside the club in August of 2015.

Sentencing was deferred until a later date, according to records.

Morgan was shot in the shoulder during the exchange of gunfire. No one else was hurt.

Morgan, who was jailed for 12 years while Clowney was growing up, had been behind bars since the shooting.

Clowney was picked for his first Pro Bowl this season with six sacks and 40 tackles. Clowney played at South Carolina.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account