updated: 2/9/2017 8:23 PM

No. 16 Miami women hold off Virginia 63-52

Associated Press
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Adrienne Motley and Jessica Thomas scored 15 points apiece, Keyona Hayes had a double-double and No. 16 Miami held off Virginia 63-52 on Thursday night despite horrendous shooting from the foul line down the stretch.

The Hurricanes (17-7, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and were up by 15 with 3:18 to play. The Cavaliers (15-9, 4-7) chipped the deficit to 57-49 with a minute to go but went cold after that, missing their last four shots.

Miami kept the game in doubt by making just 9 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter, finally sealing it by making its last four in the final 13 seconds. Prior to that the Hurricanes were 2 of 6 in the last minute.

Motley moved into eighth place in school history with 1,714 points. Hayes scored 14 points and had a season-high 13 rebounds, surpassing 1,000 points and 700 rebounds for her career.

J'Kyra Brown had 14 points for Virginia and Lauren Moses had 12 with 10 rebounds.

