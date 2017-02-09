Stone scores winner in 3rd, Senators top Stars 3-2

Dallas Stars right wing Adam Cracknell (27) collides with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during third-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators fans cheer as Dallas Stars centrer Tyler Seguin reacts to his team scoring an own goal during first-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators centerJean-Gabriel Pageau, left, collides with Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn along the boards during first-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Fans look on as Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf, right, fights with Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn during first-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) pressures Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) as he controls the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) deflects the puck under pressure from Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) during second-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon (1) keeps his eye on the puck as Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin (20) tries to control it during third-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf celebrates his goal during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Dion Phaneuf and Chris Kelly also had goals for the Senators, who had dropped their last two games. Mike Condon made 31 saves.

Antoine Roussel and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, who are on a four-game losing streak. Kari Lehtonen stopped 24 shots.

After being shut out the last two games, the Senators managed to score twice, but still had their share of struggles as they blew a two-goal lead. Ottawa dropped to 2-3-1 in its last six and has been outscored 23-15 in that span.