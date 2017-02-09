No. 4 Mississippi St beats Vanderbilt 86-41

Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) attempts to steal from Vanderbilt guard Minta Spears (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians (35) is fouled by a Vanderbilt player in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mississippi State forward Ketara Chapel (13) looks for help as Vanderbilt forward Kayla Overbeck (0) defends her in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians dribbles past a Vanderbilt player in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Victoria Vivians scored 21 points, Roshunda Johnson added 17 and No. 4 Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 86-41 on Thursday night.

Mississippi State (24-1, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to leads of 20-2 and 40-8 in the first half before settling for a 42-15 halftime advantage. Vanderbilt (11-13, 1-10) lost for the 12th time in 13 games and shot just 12 of 51 (23.5 percent) from the field.

The 6-foot-1 Vivians made eight of her first 10 shots and scored all 21 of her points in the first half to push the Bulldogs ahead early. Johnson made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

Rachel Bell led Vanderbilt with nine points. It was easily the worst offensive output of the season for the Commodores - their previous low was 56 points in a loss to Arkansas.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: It's been a tough road for first-year coach Stephanie White and the Commodores. Vanderbilt fell into an early hole and could never recover.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continued to plow through their SEC schedule thanks to a big first half from Vivians. Mississippi State faces Ole Miss and Georgia over the next week before closing with three difficult games against Texas A&M, Kentucky and Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host LSU on Monday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs make the short trip to face in-state rival Ole Miss on Sunday.

_____

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP