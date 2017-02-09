Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 2/9/2017 10:04 PM

No. 4 Mississippi St beats Vanderbilt 86-41

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians dribbles past a Vanderbilt player in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians dribbles past a Vanderbilt player in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mississippi State forward Ketara Chapel (13) looks for help as Vanderbilt forward Kayla Overbeck (0) defends her in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Mississippi State forward Ketara Chapel (13) looks for help as Vanderbilt forward Kayla Overbeck (0) defends her in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians (35) is fouled by a Vanderbilt player in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians (35) is fouled by a Vanderbilt player in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) attempts to steal from Vanderbilt guard Minta Spears (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) attempts to steal from Vanderbilt guard Minta Spears (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By DAVID BRANDT
Associated Press
 
 

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Victoria Vivians scored 21 points, Roshunda Johnson added 17 and No. 4 Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 86-41 on Thursday night.

Mississippi State (24-1, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to leads of 20-2 and 40-8 in the first half before settling for a 42-15 halftime advantage. Vanderbilt (11-13, 1-10) lost for the 12th time in 13 games and shot just 12 of 51 (23.5 percent) from the field.

The 6-foot-1 Vivians made eight of her first 10 shots and scored all 21 of her points in the first half to push the Bulldogs ahead early. Johnson made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

Rachel Bell led Vanderbilt with nine points. It was easily the worst offensive output of the season for the Commodores - their previous low was 56 points in a loss to Arkansas.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: It's been a tough road for first-year coach Stephanie White and the Commodores. Vanderbilt fell into an early hole and could never recover.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continued to plow through their SEC schedule thanks to a big first half from Vivians. Mississippi State faces Ole Miss and Georgia over the next week before closing with three difficult games against Texas A&M, Kentucky and Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host LSU on Monday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs make the short trip to face in-state rival Ole Miss on Sunday.

_____

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account