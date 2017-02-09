Barnes leads Mavericks' rally to beat Jazz 112-105 in OT

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany celebrates sinking a basket against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The Mavericks won in overtime, 112-105. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks (10) throws up a shot after colliding with Dallas Mavericks' Justin Anderson (1) as center Salah Mejri (50) of Tunisia defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Burks was issued an offensive charge on the play. Associated Press

Utah Jazz's Gordon Hayward (20) moves the ball around the perimeter as Dallas Mavericks' Wesley Matthews, rear, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris (34) attempts to get a shot off as Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors (15) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany prepares to take a shot as Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors (15) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, including eight in overtime, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 112-105 on Thursday night.

Barnes' three-point play ended an 11-0 run that began late in regulation and put Dallas ahead 107-100. Devin Harris scored the first four points of OT.

Utah's Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 36 points, but missed a 3-point attempt from the left corner as regulation ended.

The Mavericks scored the final four points of regulation, on a dunk by Barnes and a rebound basket from the edge of the foul line by Dirk Nowitzki with 3 seconds remaining.

Nowitzki finished with 20 points. Utah's Rudy Gobert scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds before fouling out with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Dallas won for the first time in four games against the Jazz this season, and ended the Northwest Division leader's four-game winning streak. The Mavericks had lost two in a row.

Seth Curry scored 16, Wesley Matthews added 15 and Harris had 13 for Dallas.

Joe Ingles scored 16 and Alec Burks had 12 for Utah.

In the third quarter, the Jazz stretched their lead to 74-53 before Dallas went on a 13-2 run to pull within 10 points. Matthews scored nine points during that stretch.

Utah's margin was 78-68 after three quarters. The Mavericks finally tied the score at 96.

Dallas came out in the second quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 30-25. Then Hayward and Ingles, with three 3s, each scored nine points while Dallas was scoring only two. Joe Johnson hit another 3-pointer, Utah's seventh straight made field goal, for a 46-32 advantage.

Hayward finished the first half with 16 points, and Ingles had 14. Nowitzki and Barnes scored eight apiece for Dallas, which trailed 54-42 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G George Hill did not dress because of a sprained left big toe. He did not play in 12 other games this season because of the injury, and has missed 25 altogether. Dante Exum started in Hill's place. . Ingles made all four 3-point attempts in the first half, but missed three in the second to fall short of tying his career high of five. . Gobert's double-double was his 36th this season.

Mavericks: C Andrew Bogut missed his sixth straight game since aggravating a strained right hamstring, and G Deron Williams (sprained left big toe) missed his eighth in a row. . Matthews left the game briefly in the first quarter, but returned after changing his shoes. . Dallas had lost at home to Utah 112-107 on Jan. 20.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Meet Boston on Saturday to begin a three-game homestand.

Mavericks: Host Orlando on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game homestand.