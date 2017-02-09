Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/9/2017 8:22 PM

Mustangs have advantage over St. Louis

By Hunter Tickel
chicagomustangspro.com

With a spot in the Major American Soccer League on the line, the Chicago Mustangs will play a pair of games against the St. Louis Ambush and the Dallas Sidekicks this weekend.

The 7-7 Mustangs, in their fifth season, trail the Cedar Rapids Rampage (11-5) and Milwaukee Wave (11-6) for the final postseason berth in the Central Division. Chicago has six regular-season games left, including games against the Rampage and Wave.

Here's a glance at this weekend's action:

Mustangs at St. Louis, 11 a.m. Friday at Family Arena:

The Mustangs have a 7-1 advantage in this series, which includes a 6-5 OT win last time against St. Louis (1-16). Defender Luis "Peewee" Ortega scored to complete a 2-goal fourth-quarter comeback for Chicago.

Stars to watch: Chicago forward Taylor Bond, a St. Charles native, has 25 goals and 9 assists to lead the Mustangs in points. Victor France has 9 goals and 5 assists in 10 games for St. Louis.

Dallas at Mustangs, 3 p.m. Sunday at Sears Centre Arena

Dallas (7-9) has won three of its past four games. The Sidekicks have the third-best goal differential in the West at plus-22. Chicago is 1-1 against Dallas in the all-time series, with both clubs winning at home.

Forward Cameron Brown leads Dallas with 28 goals and 15 assists in 16 games. He is fourth in the league in points with 43.

