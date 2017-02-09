Dawn Patrol: Fomer Stevenson superintendent dies; 100 arrests in sex trafficking sting

hello

Former Stevenson superintendent dies

Former Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 Superintendent Richard DuFour, 69, died yesterday. Full story

Aurora gang member resentenced for 1990 murder conviction

Michael A. Luciano, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Aurora was sentenced yesterday to 50 years in prison for the 1990 murder of 24-year-old Albert Gonzalez of Aurora. Full story

Multistate sex trafficking sting nets over 100 arrests in Chicago area

More than 100 people in the Chicago area have been arrested in connection with a national sex trafficking sting, authorities say. Full story

Arlington Heights man buys winning $250,000 lottery ticket

An Arlington Heights man is $250,000 richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket yesterday in a Chicago 7-Eleven. Full story

Aurora business struck by second vehicle in two months

Repairs to an Aurora business after a car struck the building in December were set back Monday when another vehicle came crashing through a glass window. Full story

19-year-old shot near Palatine Walmart in critical condition

A 19-year-old man who was shot near a Palatine Walmart Tuesday was in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital yesterday afternoon, according to Palatine police. Full story

West Dundee man killed in work accident remembered as role model

A week after Don Tentler died in a work accident at the Geneva Commons shopping center, his children are having difficulty processing the reality of what happened. Full story

Geneva man charged with rape at knifepoint

A 54-year-old Geneva man was being held on $500,000 bail after his arrest on charges he raped a woman at knifepoint. Full story

Chicago Blackhawks get big win over Wild

Desperately needing a victory if they want to seriously contend for a division title, the Blackhawks last night got all-world goaltending from Corey Crawford and defeated host Minnesota 4-3 in overtime when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal with 1:51 remaining. Read John Dietz's take