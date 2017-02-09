112th International Winter Tournament a go at Norge

No snow? No problem at Norge Ski Club.

They'll make their own.

And that's what organizers did Wednesday in preparation for the 112th International Winter Tournament noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fox River Grove club, 100 Ski Hill Road.

The tournament was postponed in January because of too much rain and warm temperatures.

The lineup includes juniors, K70 competition, K70 -- U.S. Cup 5 Hills Tournament and Long-Standing competition. Ski jumpers from around the world compete on a 70-meter hill Sunday. Roughly 50 professional ski jumpers from Finland, Norway, Slovenia and the U.S. are scheduled to compete. The weekend event is part of the U.S. Cup Five Hills Tournament.

Among the local hopefuls are Michael Glasder of Cary, Kevin Bickner of Wauconda, A.J. Brown of Fox River Grove, and Casey Larson, 18, of Barrington.

About 30 junior participants between 6 and 17 years old will compete on the smaller hills starting at noon Saturday.

For tickets and information, call (847) 639-9718 or go to norgeskiclub.com.