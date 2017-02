Water main break cancels classes at Oakton

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Daytime classes at Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus have been canceled due to a water main break, officials said.

However, classes are expected to resume this evening.

The school's Skokie campus remains open.

For updates, visit oakton.edu or call (847) 635-1600.