Fundraiser begins for slain Wheaton woman's family

hello

The daughter of a Wheaton woman who was found slain last weekend in her townhouse has started a gofundme.com page to help raise money for funeral and other expenses.

"She was strong, beautiful, funny, hard working, loving, caring, fun, amazing with kids, determined, could make anyone feel special, and almost always had a smile on her face," Brehan Holoka wrote about her mother, Erin Leinweber.

"She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, The Beatles (especially Paul), laughing, talking, being goofy ... the ocean, coffee, eating vegetables, a beautiful garden, staying up late, watching movies, and talking."

Leinweber leaves behind three children and three grandchildren, with a fourth on the way.

The page raised more than $5,000 from 76 people within its first 24 hours.

Leinweber, 58, was found brutally beaten, suffocated and stabbed Saturday at her townhouse on the 1300 block of Woodcutter Lane in Wheaton. Her ex-husband, Lee Leinweber, is being held on $2 million bail, charged with her murder.

Visitation for Erin Leinweber is scheduled from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton. Funeral prayers will be said at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home proceeding to a noon Mass at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton.

To donate, go to gofundme.com/erin-c-mcguire-leinweber.