updated: 2/9/2017 3:53 PM

Images: 2017 Chicago Auto Show

See scenes from media day of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

A 2017 Mustang is revealed at the Ford display.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago has a record number of test tracks allowing visitors to take a ride such as this Jeep experience.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago has a record number of test tracks allowing visitors to take a ride, such as this Dodge Truck experience.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Nissan's Rogue One special edition SUV is shown under a Death Star at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Nissan's Rogue One display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show allows visitors to see what they look like as a stormtrooper.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Chevrolet display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show has a has a full-size Lego Batmobile.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Chevrolet display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show has a has a full-size Lego Batmobile and a mini Batmobile building station.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Visitors can walk under a GMC Denali at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
An Itasca Fire Department vehicle is shown at the Subaru display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Hyundai display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Vistors can view very high-end vehicles in the Super Car Gallery in the north the hall of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Toyota display includes a tricked-out Cubs SUV.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Toyota display reveals a new Camry at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Toyota display includes the i-Road concept vehicle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Chevrolet's new electric Bolt is on display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Visotrs may see some very high-end vehicles in the Super Car Gallery in the north the hall of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show such as a Rolls-Royce.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Michael Evanoff introduces the new Hyundai Elantra at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Fred Diaz introduces the new Nissan King Cab truck during the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
