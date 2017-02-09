Images: 2017 Chicago Auto Show

See scenes from media day of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.
A 2017 Mustang is revealed at the Ford display.
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago has a record number of test tracks allowing visitors to take a ride such as this Jeep experience.
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago has a record number of test tracks allowing visitors to take a ride, such as this Dodge Truck experience.
Nissan's Rogue One special edition SUV is shown under a Death Star at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
The Nissan's Rogue One display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show allows visitors to see what they look like as a stormtrooper.
The Chevrolet display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show has a has a full-size Lego Batmobile.
The Chevrolet display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show has a has a full-size Lego Batmobile and a mini Batmobile building station.
Visitors can walk under a GMC Denali at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
An Itasca Fire Department vehicle is shown at the Subaru display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
The Hyundai display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Vistors can view very high-end vehicles in the Super Car Gallery in the north the hall of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.
The Toyota display includes a tricked-out Cubs SUV.
The Toyota display reveals a new Camry at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
The Toyota display includes the i-Road concept vehicle.
Chevrolet's new electric Bolt is on display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Visotrs may see some very high-end vehicles in the Super Car Gallery in the north the hall of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show such as a Rolls-Royce.
Michael Evanoff introduces the new Hyundai Elantra at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Fred Diaz introduces the new Nissan King Cab truck during the 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.
