updated: 2/9/2017 5:28 PM

Car tires punctured in Arlington Heights

Daily Herald report

Fifteen vehicles were left with punctured tires Thursday morning within a couple blocks of each other in Arlington Heights, police said.

The criminal damage was reported to have occurred between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, primarily along Lillian Lane between Windsor Drive and Waterman Avenue. Cars also were damaged on the 700 block of East Charles Street and 1600 block of North Douglas Avenue, according to reports.

In many cases, the right rear vehicle tires were punctured, police said.

