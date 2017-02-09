Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 2/9/2017 1:00 AM

Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at bowling in the suburbs

In this week's #TBT Gallery, we check out suburban bowling action in the 1960s and '70s.

The rules of bowling haven't changed much since the '60s and '70s. The object is still to knock down 10 pins per frame with a perfect scoring being 300. Maybe the only aspect of the game that has changed is the scoring is electronic now, eliminating pencil, paper and math.

The IHSA bowling state series is split into a boys and girls division. The boys competed Jan. 27-28 in O'Fallon for the state title, and the girls will compete Feb. 17-18 in Rockford.

Got an idea for a suburban #TBT Gallery? Share your ideas and photos with us at tbt@dailyherald.com. Share your favorite and memorable #TBT photos with us on Instagram using #tbtsuburbs.

A girl from the Schaumburg High School bowls for her team.
Daily Herald file, 1974
Women show their score card from the Paddock Publications Inter-League Handicap in 1965.
Daily Herald file, 1965
A girl from Arlington High School bowls for her team in Arlington Heights.
Daily Herald file, 1975
Junior bowlers show off their trophy in Hoffman Estates.
Daily Herald file, 1965
Bob Paddock unpacks trophies for the Paddock Publications bowling league.
Daily Herald file, 1965
Rolling Meadows High School girls bowlers compete.
Daily Herald file, 1975
A men's bowling league poses for a picture in Palatine.
Daily Herald file, 1965
The Arlington High School girls bowling team competes in Arlington Heights.
Daily Herald file, 1975
Women bowlers pose for a picture in Palatine.
Daily Herald file, 1965
Bowlers have fun in Hoffman Estates.
Daily Herald file, 1966
Men show off their bowling trophies in Hoffman Estates.
Daily Herald file, 1966
Members of AMVETS pose with a bowling ball in Arlington Heights.
Daily Herald file, 1966
A girl from Schaumburg High School bowls for her team.
Daily Herald file, 1974
Men's winners pose with their trophies for the Bob's 66 tournament in Rolling Meadows.
Daily Herald file, 1975
A member of the Rolling Meadows girls bowling team competes.
Daily Herald file, 1975
Kids participate in the Chief Halftown bowling tournament in Rolling Meadows.
Daily Herald file, 1975
Prospect High School girls bowlers compete in Arlington Heights.
Daily Herald file, 1975
Chief Halftown talks with kids during his bowling tournament in Rolling Meadows.
Daily Herald file, 1975
A Prospect High School bowlers competes for her team in Arlington Heights.
Daily Herald file, 1975
Schaumburg High School girls bowling team.
Daily Herald file, 1975
A girl from Arlington High School bowls for her team in Arlington Heights.
Daily Herald file, 1975
