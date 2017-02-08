Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/8/2017 2:00 PM

Schalke, Sportfreunde Lotte victorious in German Cup

Associated Press
BERLIN -- Schalke defeated SV Sandhausen 4-1 away to advance to the quarterfinals of the German Cup for the first time since 2011 on Wednesday, while third-division Sportfreunde Lotte's run of upsets continued.

Three goals in an eight-minute spell from Alessandro Schoepf, new signing Daniel Caligiuri and Brazilian defender Naldo at the end of the first half set Schalke on its way.

Andrew Wooten pulled one back midway through the second half but Schalke substitute Yevhen Konoplyanka sealed the win five minutes later.

Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar also came on with four minutes remaining, returning after more than three months out with a right knee injury.

Goals in each half from Jaroslaw Lindner and Kevin Freiberger gave Lotte a 2-0 home victory over second-division 1860 Munich.

