Batavia's Coffey brothers having athletic success in college

Batavia graduate Micah Coffey, now a junior at the University of Minnesota, helped the Golden Gophers win the Big Ten championship last season. Photo courtesy University of Minnesota

Batavia graduates Micah and Canaan Coffey are playing baseball and basketball, respectively, at the collegiate level.

Micah Coffey is a junior on the University of Minnesota baseball team. As a sophomore, he was named to the All-Big Ten Conference second team. As a third baseman he helped the Golden Gophers win the Big Ten title. He hit .333 with 7 homers, 13 doubles, 3 triples and 42 RBI. He tied for the team lead in RBI. Coffey was part of a Minnesota team that was a No. 2 regional seed and lost to host Texas A & M in the regional final. Coffey, a Daily Herald All-Area selection in three sports and the quarterback on the 2013 Batavia state-championship football team, hit .353 in the tournament with 3 doubles and 4 RBI. He ended the season with a 21-game hitting streak.

Minnesota opens the season Feb. 17 at UC Irvine and hosts Seattle University Feb. 24-25 at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota will play in the facility from Feb. 24 through March 12.

Coffey's brother, Canaan, is a freshman on the Indiana Wesleyan University men's basketball team in Marion, Ind.

Canaan Coffey, a Daily Herald All-Area selection in two sports on two occasions, is part of an Indiana Wesleyan team that has won the NAIA Division II national title in two of the last three seasons. The team was 21-6 through Wednesday after a 75-69 victory over No. 16 ranked Taylor (Ind.). Coffey played 25 minutes against Taylor and had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and shot 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

In a 93-90 loss to Huntington, Coffey had 2 rebounds. Earlier in the season, he scored 24 points in a game and hit 8 of 10 3-point attempts. Indiana Wesleyan played in San Francisco and Hawaii over the Christmas break and also took a preseason trip to the Dominican Republic.

Hampshire grads at Olivet Nazarene: Hampshire alums Tyler Crater and Luke Tuttle are contributors to the Olivet Nazarene men's basketball team. Crater, a senior, is second on the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game. In 25 games, he's averaging 27.4 minutes of playing time and is shooting .474 from the field and .340 from the 3-point line (35-for-103). Crater also is shooting .787 from the free-throw line (70-for-89), while averaging 2.9 rebounds to go with 55 assists and 16 steals. Crater ranks in the Top 30 all-time in scoring in school history.

Tuttle, a freshman, has played in 23 games and is averaging 17.5 minutes of playing time. He's shooting .515 from the field (51-for-99) and .438 from the 3-point line (14-for-32), while averaging 2.9 rebounds. Tuttle averages 5.8 points and has 27 assists. Tuttle leads the team in both field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

Olivet was 10-15 through Wednesday.

Tuttle's brother, Jacob, is sophomore at Olivet and is an assistant men's basketball coach and a varsity golfer at the school.

Wallner at North Central: Kaneland alum Kelly Wallner is now a junior on the North Central College women's basketball team in Naperville.

After not having shot a 3-pointer in high school, Wallner this season is shooting .333 from the 3-point line (12-for-36). In 19 games, she's averaging 6.8 minutes of playing time, while chipping in 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for a North Central team that was 10-10 overall through Wednesday. Wallner is an exercise science major at North Central.

Deng at West Florida: Burlington Central graduate Moter Deng is a member of the University of West Florida men's basketball team. Through Wednesday, Deng was averaging 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Pensacola, Fla.-based Argonauts.

In 21 games (6 starts), Deng was shooting .482 from the field and .875 from the free-throw line.

In a recent game against Delta State, Deng had 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He also scored 12 points against West Georgia, 11 against West Alabama and 10 against Mississippi College, giving him 4 double-digit scoring games in his last 7 contests.

West Florida was 14-7 overall through Wednesday.

Temple at Butler: Geneva product Pace Temple is a sophomore on the Butler University football team in Indianapolis. In his recently completed sophomore season, Temple led the team in every receiving category and was named the Bulldogs' offensive MVP.

His 978 receiving yards this past season places him sixth on the Butler all-time single-season receiving yards list.

Temple ranked third in the Pioneer Football League in both receptions (61) and yards per game (88.9). He was named to both the all-PFL and all-PFL academic teams.

Temple finished the season with 5 receiving touchdowns. He had top receiving-yard games of 128, 125 and 110 this season and had two games where he had 2 touchdowns.

Hejna at Swarthmore: Batavia graduate Ben Hejna is a member of the Division III Swarthmore (Pa.) College men's track and field team.

Hejna had a strong outing at the recent Widener Field meet where he swept the jump events. He had a mark of 6.08m to win the long jump and then went 1.73m to win the high jump and capped things off by winning the triple jump with a mark of 12.44m.

In the Coach I Open hosted by Franklin & Marshall College, Hejna was runner-up in the triple jump with a distance of 12.37m.

Off at College wants your help: Send information and/or statistics to Fox Valley area athletes playing at the collegiate level to Mike Miazga at mjm890@gmail.com. And again, a big thanks to those who have submitted information the last few weeks. Keep the submissions coming.