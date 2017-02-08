Elkhart police to renew use of body cameras after glitches

ELKHART, Ill. -- Police in Elkhart are poised to renew use of body cameras after the department temporarily suspended using the devices because of reported technical glitches.

The Elkhart Board of Public Works this week approved a new agreement with the manufacturer to replace the old body cameras at no cost. Mayor Tim Neese says the police department hopes to program and distribute the 80 new cameras to officers as early as the end of the month.

The mayor called the cameras an "invaluable tool" to protect both officers and the public.

Officials say the old cameras had poor battery life and unreliable power cords. There also were reports of radio interference. The mayor says the new camera models address those problems.