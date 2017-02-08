Breaking News Bar
 
Popular Chair-ity event returns to St. Charles this summer

  • The popular public art display of hand-painted Adirondack chairs will return to St. Charles this summer.

    courtesy of the Downtown St. Charles Partnership

 
Most public art goes on display with versions of "Do Not Touch" warnings, setting a clear boundary to enjoy it at a distance.

But St. Charles business leaders announced this week that they will bring back what is becoming an annual event where people can do more than just touch the art.

They can sit on it.

Last year, it was a chair with St. Charles' signature fox painted in the foreground, several of its iconic structures in the background and a picturesque view of the Fox River that reeled in the most money for the city's Chair-ity event. The colorful Adirondack chair, designed by AlphaGraphics, went for the tidy sum of $420.

The race to create the next chair everyone wants begins May 19, just before Memorial Day. Last year, in the second iteration, about 100 residents, businesses and community groups created hand-painted chairs.

Jenna Sawicki, the executive director of the Downtown St. Charles Partnership, told aldermen the event continues to be an incentive for people to visit the city's downtown, strengthening the local economy.

As an added attraction, St. Charles North and East high schools will join with the city's police and fire departments to create four benches that will also go on display and up for public auction.

Auction funds cover the costs of the project, with any surplus money benefiting a yet-to-be-determined project on First Street.

The chairs will be displayed outside local businesses and on various portions of public property throughout downtown.

To date, local businesses received positioning for their chairs at the most popular public spots. Alderman Rita Payleitner has requested priority positioning for chairs created by citizens and nonprofit groups.

"It just kind of seemed like we're giving out free advertisement and here it is right on public property," Payleitner said of her reasoning.

Alderman Maureen Lewis said she's such a fan of the chairs that she's been disappointed when some of them don't end up in the online auction for purchase. She has suggested chairs that will be donated sell for a lower price than others.

The St. Charles Ace Hardware provides the chairs at a discounted rate of $39.99. Sawicki said the partnership would consider a tiered pricing structure for the chairs moving forward.

Anyone interested in creating a chair to include in the event, which will run through Aug. 11, can find an application at downtownstcharles.org. Applications are due in early May. The auction will begin in June.

