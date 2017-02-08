Dawn Patrol: Police respond to shooting report at Palatine shopping center

Police respond to shooting at Palatine shopping center

Police responding to reports of shots fired at a Palatine Walmart found one person bleeding outside the store and took several others by the jewelry counter out of the store in handcuffs, witnesses said. Full story

Lake Barrington attorney convicted of child porn charges

A Lake Barrington attorney convicted of child pornography last week is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Full story

Rolling Meadows man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

33-year-old Rolling Meadows man was ordered held on $750,000 bail Tuesday on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl last weekend. Full story

Man in critical condition after South Elgin crash

A man was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after he apparently lost control of his vehicle and struck an electric pole on Randall Road in South Elgin, authorities said. Full story

Gurnee Mills planning $6 million in upgrades, new restaurant opening

Gurnee Mills will receive $1 million in public money to help pay for a planned $6 million renovation of the mall's interior. Full story

South Elgin student gets some Cubby love

Ardent Chicago Cubs fan Henry Sembdner, a seventh-grader from South Elgin who was attacked Friday by a classmate, has been getting some love from first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The 12-year-old was released Tuesday evening from Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge after being assaulted at Kenyon Woods Middle School. Full story

Carol Stream trustees pull plug on landscape waste facility

Plans to build a transfer facility for landscape waste haulers are officially dead in Carol Stream after trustees revoked a special permit for the operators.

The move ends a nearly three-year saga that began when Organic Soils approached the village about building the facility on village-owned land along Kuhn Road. Full story

Weather

Dry and around 29 degrees when you head out the door. Highs around 32 today, with lows tonight near 11. Full story.

Traffic

River Road is closed between Exit Road and the I-90 overpass in Elgin due to the ongoing widening and reconstruction of the Jane Addams Tollway. Full story.

With Butler out, Carter-Williams has played well for Bulls

There's no change in Jimmy Butler's status. He's still listed as a game-time decision when the Bulls take on the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season. Read Mike McGraw's take