Schaumburg woman rescues boy who fell through ice

A woman rescued an 11-year-old boy who fell through ice on a retention pond at a Schaumburg apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters went to the retention pond on the 2600 block of Briar Trail at The Treehouse apartment complex about 8 a.m., Schaumburg Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The woman reported seeing the boy fall through the ice and pulled him from the pond moments later, Lindhurst said.

Emergency medical personnel took the boy, who lives at the apartment complex, to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights as a precaution. It did not appear the boy was submerged in the pond, Lindhurst said.