Lake County
updated: 2/8/2017 11:05 AM

Lake County Sheriff's office announces traffic crackdown results

Daily Herald report

Lake County Sheriff's deputies made two driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs arrests over the weekend as part of their Super Bowl weekend traffic enforcement crackdown.

The campaign, which ran from Feb. 3 -- 5, also led to the issuance of 14 seat belt citations and 23 speeding tickets.

"Motorists should continue to heed the warning that we are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers and seat belt law violators. We do it to save lives," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release.

