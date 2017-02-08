19-year-old shot near Palatine Walmart in critical condition

A 19-year-old man who was shot near a Palatine Walmart Tuesday was in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to Palatine police.

The victim was shot in the face with a handgun, police said. They have not said if he was shot inside or outside the store, located at 1555 N. Rand Road, but to people who were on the scene Tuesday night, it didn't appear the shooting occurred inside the building. When police arrived at around 7:30 p.m., the man was sitting on the sidewalk outside the store.

Cmdr. Craig Lesselyoung said that while no one has been charged, potential suspects have been interviewed.

Witnesses told police the offenders were possibly inside the Walmart; however, a search of the store determined the shooter was no longer there. Shopper Kimberly Spears said she was with her two young sons standing next to three young men at the jewelry counter who were handcuffed and removed by police.

Lesselyoung said in a news release that police have recovered the vehicle used in the shooting, but didn't offer details on how it was used or tracked down.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.