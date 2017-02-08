Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/8/2017 6:49 PM

Wheeling residents invited to 'State of the Community' event

Daily Herald report

Wheeling residents are invited to attend the second annual "State of the Community" to meet local government officials.

The event is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Representatives from Harper College, Indian Trails Public Library District, Wheeling Township Elementary District 21, Northwest Suburban High School District 214, Wheeling Park District and the Village of Wheeling will attend.

The representatives will give brief presentations about new initiatives, opportunities for resident engagement and available resources. After the presentations, residents will have the opportunity to visit staff with each organization.

