2/8/2017

Aurora business struck by second vehicle in two months

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Repairs to an Aurora business after a car struck the building in December were set back Monday when another vehicle came crashing through a glass window.

Owners of the Aurora chiropractor business, Pure Health, alerted their patients Monday with a social media post that included photos of the most recent damage to the building on the 2100 block of West Galena Boulevard.

"This was not a post I thought I would ever have to make again, but unfortunately we had another accident at the office today in which a car struck our building," the post reads. "Please keep Pure Health in your thoughts and prayers as we try to repair this damage as quickly as we can."

On Dec. 8, a 79-year-old woman driving a 2013 Mercedes crashed into the building while trying to pull into a parking space. Nearly two months to the day, a second vehicle -- a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by an 82-year-old woman -- struck and shattered a large office window. The Chicago Tribune reported the driver mistakenly put her car in drive and her foot on the gas pedal, sending through the wall. No citations have been issued in either crash.

