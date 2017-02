MMA comes to Allstate Arena in Rosemont

hello

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson is set to fight Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal at Mixed Martial Arts Bellator 175 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Tickets are $30-$750 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit allstatearena.com.