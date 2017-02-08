Breaking News Bar
 
Business
2/8/2017

Report: Driver in double fatal Tesla crash was intoxicated

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say the driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned in Indianapolis, killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive.

Indianapolis police released an updated report Wednesday on the November crash. It says 27-year-old driver Casey Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 percent and 44-year-old passenger Kevin McCarthy, the owner of the Model S, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent. Indiana's legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla Motors has said it's unlikely its semi-autonomous Autopilot system was engaged when the car crashed, because Autopilot would have limited the vehicle's speed to less than 35 miles per hour on the street where the crash occurred.

Tesla told The Indianapolis Star in a story published Wednesday that it's working with investigators.

