The Latest: Dakota Access pipeline foes call for protests

hello

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday, Feb. 8. The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday, Feb. 8. The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The Latest on the proposed four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline are calling for protests around the world as the Army prepares to greenlight construction of the final stage of the project.

The Army on Tuesday said it will allow the pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the $3.8 billion project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Some opponents who worry the pipeline will harm the environment have dubbed Wednesday "#NODAPL Last Stand" day, and they're calling on social media for "emergency actions." A list shows events planned across the U.S. and in Canada.

The call is coming from Standing Rock Sioux members. The tribe says a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. Project developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline is safe.

___

12:05 a.m.

The developer of the stalled, $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline could get clearance from the Army as early as Wednesday to finish the project.

The Army says it will cancel further study and allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction for the project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

The Standing Rock Sioux gets its drinking water from Lake Oahe and fears a pipeline leak would cause contamination. It has vowed to fight the Army permission in court.

It's unclear when pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners would begin drilling after getting permission.

CEO Kelcy Warren has said the company should be able to finish the work in a little over three months once it has the go-ahead.