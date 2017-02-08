Lewis University offers support to St. Joseph's College students

hello

ROMEOVILLE -- Lewis University announced nit would help student who will be affected by the closing of St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind. at the end of the 2016-17 academic year.

In addition to the college's current transfer policies, the college is prepared to maximize the transferability of credits as well as award scholarships and financial aid for every qualified St. Joseph's College student, officials said in a release. Lewis officials said, after review St. Joseph's catalog, the University would be able to provide a near seamless transition and ability for students to continue to pursue nearly every major program offered by St. Joseph's College. Our similar missions and educational philosophy would also provide students with a cohesive atmosphere and learning environment.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire St. Joseph's College community during this time," Ray Kennelly, Lewis University senior vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Planning.

Interested St. Joseph's College students should contact Lewis University Admissions directly at (815) 836-5250 or admissions@lewisu.edu for a transfer credit analysis and financial aid review. All application fees will be waived.