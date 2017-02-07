Breaking News Bar
 
Fire up the duck boats: Patriots take victory lap in Boston

  • New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with teammate Julian Edelman after the team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

    Associated Press

  • In this photo taken Feb. 5, 2017, New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Federal Judge Richard M. Berman, who ruled against the National Football League in "Deflategate," says the Patriots, with their Super Bowl victory, have showed "us all never to quit, everything is possible, and the importance of teamwork."

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, congratulates James Develin after their team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots' Trey Flowers celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia raises the Super Bowl trophy following the team's arrival at Gillette Stadium, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass., after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, right, holds the Super Bowl trophy for fans following the team's arrival at Gillette Stadium, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots, from the left, LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis, and Brandon Bolden, walk with the Super Bowl trophy as they greet fans outside Gillette Stadium, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.

    Associated Press

  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose with the MVP trophy during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Houston. Brady was named the MVP of the game. Federal Judge Richard M. Berman, who ruled against the National Football League in "Deflategate," says the Patriots, with their Super Bowl victory, have showed "us all never to quit, everything is possible, and the importance of teamwork."

    Associated Press

 
BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and company will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team's come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists seeing the city's sights.

Meteorologists are predicting a messy celebration. Rain and possibly some snow are in the forecast, along with the typical chilly New England temperatures.

It's still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriot's victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots fifth championship.

