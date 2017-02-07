Breaking News Bar
 
2/7/2017

Washington Mystics sign Kristi Toliver

By DOUG FEINBERG
Associated Press
 
 

The Washington Mystics have signed free agent guard Kristi Toliver.

The move Tuesday caps a busy week for the Mystics, who traded for former league MVP Elena Delle Donne on Thursday. Washington also traded away Kia Vaughn and Bria Hartley to clear salary cap space to sign Toliver.

Delle Donne said it was a goal of hers "to bring a championship to this incredible city" when she signed. Adding Toliver is expected to help with that.

Toliver won a WNBA title last season with the Los Angeles Sparks. She grew up in Virginia and as a freshman led Maryland to a national championship in 2006.

Toliver averaged 13.2 points last season for the Sparks, one point more than her career mark.

