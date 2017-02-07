Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as new offensive coordinator

Breaking News Bar
 
By PAUL NEWBERRY
Associated Press
 
 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator.

The move was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of SF 49ers.

Sarkisian took over as Alabama's offensive coordinator in the national championship game, but his tenure with the Crimson Tide stunningly lasted only one contest. He is a former head coach at Washington and Southern Cal. Sarkisian was named Alabama's offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.

The 42-year-old Sarkisian takes over the NFL's scoring offense led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and 1,000-yard rusher Devonta Freeman.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

