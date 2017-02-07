Indians sign lefty reliever Boone Logan

hello

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have signed lefty reliever Boone Logan to a one-year contract.

Logan's deal includes a club option for the 2018 season. The 32-year-old Logan appeared in 126 games over the past two seasons for the Colorado Rockies.

He has a career 28-23 with three saves and a 4.45 ERA in 581 major league relief appearances. Logan, who debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2006, led the American League with 80 appearances with the New York Yankees in 2012.

Logan had a 3.69 ERA in 66 games last season. He limited left-handed hitters to a .142 average and struck out 57 in 46 1/3 innings.

The Indians had been looking for a second left-handed reliever to go compliment Adam Miller, who was acquired at the trading deadline last season and helped the Indians get to the World Series.