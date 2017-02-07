Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/7/2017 2:18 PM

Indians sign lefty reliever Boone Logan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have signed lefty reliever Boone Logan to a one-year contract.

Logan's deal includes a club option for the 2018 season. The 32-year-old Logan appeared in 126 games over the past two seasons for the Colorado Rockies.

He has a career 28-23 with three saves and a 4.45 ERA in 581 major league relief appearances. Logan, who debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2006, led the American League with 80 appearances with the New York Yankees in 2012.

Logan had a 3.69 ERA in 66 games last season. He limited left-handed hitters to a .142 average and struck out 57 in 46 1/3 innings.

The Indians had been looking for a second left-handed reliever to go compliment Adam Miller, who was acquired at the trading deadline last season and helped the Indians get to the World Series.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account