updated: 2/7/2017 2:27 PM

Thibodeau says Wolves eyeing Lance Stephenson for 10-day

  Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game the Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Heat won 115- 113.

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves coach and president Tom Thibodeau says the team is eyeing Lance Stephenson, among others, for its open roster spot.

Thibodeau says no final decision has been made, but indicated on Tuesday that Stephenson is a strong candidate for a 10-day contract. The 26-year-old started the season in New Orleans before needing groin surgery in November.

The volatile swingman could bring some defensive intensity and toughness to a young team in need of both. His experience as a seven-year NBA veteran could also be a bonus for one of the youngest teams in the league.

The Wolves are coming off their fourth straight loss, a defeat at home to Miami that prompted Thibodeau to challenge his team to be better on defense.

