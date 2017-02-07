Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 2/7/2017 3:16 PM

Tennessee fires football official who had been on paid leave

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee has fired director of football operations Chris Spognardi, who had been on paid administrative leave since August.

Athletic director Dave Hart sent a letter Dec. 12 informing Spognardi that he was being fired for "gross misconduct" and that "this decision is based on information learned by the University's Office of Audit and Compliance." The letter was obtained Tuesday through a public records request.

The university provided no additional details on the circumstances for Spognardi's termination.

Knoxville radio station WNML first reported the firing.

The letter indicates Spognardi has the option of appealing through a hearing or administrative review.

Spognardi's responsibilities included day-to-day operations of off-field football matters, such as travel. His salary was $80,800.

He previously worked with Tennessee coach Butch Jones at Central Michigan and Cincinnati.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account