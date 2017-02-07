Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 2/7/2017 6:50 PM

Brady Hoke joins Tennessee's staff as defensive line coach

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke is joining Tennessee's staff as an associate head coach and defensive line coach.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday night the additions of Hoke and new offensive line coach Walt Wells.

Steve Stripling had been Tennessee's defensive line coach and Don Mahoney had coached the offensive line for the first four years of Jones' tenure. Stripling will now work as director of football program development, while Mahoney didn't have his contract renewed.

Hoke had been Oregon's defensive coordinator this past season. He has a 78-70 record in 12 seasons as a head coach with Ball State (2003-08), San Diego State (2009-10) and Michigan (2011-14).

Wells was an offensive quality control coach for Tennessee this past season.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account