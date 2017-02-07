Red-hot Capitals put up 5-spot again, shut out Hurricanes

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, Braden Holtby gave the Capitals another steady performance in net and Washington beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.
Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson also scored for Washington, which picked up its second consecutive shutout. Holtby stopped 23 shots in an easy outing two days after backup Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves to shut out the Los Angeles Kings.
Holtby's seventh shutout of the season ties him with the Kings' Peter Budaj for the NHL lead. It's his fourth in 12 games.
With goaltender Eddie Lack making his first start since Nov. 6 after being plagued by concussion problems, the Hurricanes couldn't mount much of an attack to support him. Lack allowed five goals on 28 shots as Carolina's winning streak ended at three.