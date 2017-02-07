Red-hot Capitals put up 5-spot again, shut out Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin (5) goes around the net as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes center Victor Rask (49), of Sweden, prepares for the attacking Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88), during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) and teammate Victor Rask (49) of Sweden get entangled with Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) of Sweden and teammate Nate Schmidt (88) as they battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) goes after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) looks at the scoreboard after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) check into the board Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hits the puck while Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) chases Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) as he tries wrap around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) of Russia is watched by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) of Russia is congratulated by teammate goalie Braden Holtby (70) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game agains the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, Braden Holtby gave the Capitals another steady performance in net and Washington beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson also scored for Washington, which picked up its second consecutive shutout. Holtby stopped 23 shots in an easy outing two days after backup Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves to shut out the Los Angeles Kings.

Holtby's seventh shutout of the season ties him with the Kings' Peter Budaj for the NHL lead. It's his fourth in 12 games.

With goaltender Eddie Lack making his first start since Nov. 6 after being plagued by concussion problems, the Hurricanes couldn't mount much of an attack to support him. Lack allowed five goals on 28 shots as Carolina's winning streak ended at three.