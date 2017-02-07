Pominville, Niederreiter score each; lift Wild over Jets

Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) knocks Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) into the Jets goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) hits Minnesota Wild center Erik Haula (56) hard into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota Wild players celebrate a goal by Jason Pominville (29) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) stretches to make a save as the puck hits the crossbar on a shot by the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) looks to make a glove save in front of Winnipeg Jets left wing Nic Petan (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) swipes the puck out from behind goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Winnipeg Jets Adam Lowry (17)Â and centre Mark Scheifele (55) in front of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Jason Pominville and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice and the Minnesota Wild hung on for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Pominville also had an assist, and Charlie Coyle added three assists. Niederreiter's second goal was an empty-netter.

Devan Dubnyk made 38 saves for the Western Conference-leading Wild, and Minnesota finished its road trip 3-1-0.

Joel Armia had a goal and assist and Bryan Little scored his 15th goal of the season for Winnipeg.

Ondrej Pavelec went to the dressing room just over six minutes into the second period after stopping 11 of 14 shots. The Jets announced he wasn't returning because of a lower-body injury. Connor Hellebuyck made 10 saves in relief for the Jets, who began a four-game homestand.