Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 2/7/2017 7:00 AM

Homeland Security chief makes first public trip to Congress

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - in this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly pauses while speaking at a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington. Kelly is heading to Capitol Hill for his first public appearance before lawmakers, who are sure to press him for details about the Trump administrationâs contentious rollout of a travel and refugee ban.

    FILE - in this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly pauses while speaking at a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington. Kelly is heading to Capitol Hill for his first public appearance before lawmakers, who are sure to press him for details about the Trump administrationâs contentious rollout of a travel and refugee ban.
    Associated Press

 
By ALICIA A. CALDWELL
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is heading to Capitol Hill for his first public appearance before lawmakers who are sure to press him for details about the Trump administration's contentious rollout of a travel and refugee ban.

He will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee.

Kelly has said the ban was intended to keep the country safe while the administration reviews how some visitors, refugees and would-be immigrants are screened before they are allowed into the United States. The travel ban has been on hold since a federal judge in Washington state temporarily barred the government from enforcing it. The administration is appealing the order.

The retired Marine general is also likely to get questions about President Donald Trump's proposed border wall and immigration enforcement plans.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account