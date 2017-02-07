Breaking News Bar
 
Romania president: We are in a crisis

  A man with a child waves a Romanian flag during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The leader of Romania's ruling center-left coalition said Monday the government won't resign following the biggest demonstrations since the end of communism against a measure that would ease up on corruption.

    A man with a child waves a Romanian flag during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The leader of Romania's ruling center-left coalition said Monday the government won't resign following the biggest demonstrations since the end of communism against a measure that would ease up on corruption.
    Associated Press

  Protesters blow horns during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The leader of Romania's ruling center-left coalition said Monday the government won't resign following the biggest demonstrations since the end of communism against a measure that would ease up on corruption.

    Protesters blow horns during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The leader of Romania's ruling center-left coalition said Monday the government won't resign following the biggest demonstrations since the end of communism against a measure that would ease up on corruption.
    Associated Press

  People gather for a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The leader of Romania's ruling center-left coalition said Monday the government won't resign following the biggest demonstrations since the end of communism against a measure that would ease up on corruption.

    People gather for a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The leader of Romania's ruling center-left coalition said Monday the government won't resign following the biggest demonstrations since the end of communism against a measure that would ease up on corruption.
    Associated Press

 
BUCHAREST,Romania -- Romania's president has told lawmakers the country is in a "fully-fledged" political crisis, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country's anti-corruption drive.

In an address to Parliament Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis said the majority of Romanians now considered the country was going in the wrong direction.

The president said: "Don't mock Romania... Keep the economic growth." Some lawmakers shouted "shame on you!" and walked out.

Introducing Iohannis, Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu said the country was in "a very tense situation."

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the governing Social Democratic Party, and Tariceanu refused to greet the president when he arrived.

