posted: 2/7/2017 7:00 AM

Syrian activists say airstrikes in city of Idlib killed 15

Associated Press
BEIRUT -- Syrian activists and paramedics say several airstrikes have hit the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib, killing at least 15 people.

Tuesday's airstrikes are among the most intense since a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey went into effect in late December. Idlib is the provincial capital of a province with the same name that has become a key base for rebels and insurgents battling President Bashar Assad's government.

Activist groups gave different death toll from the airstrikes, which is not uncommon in Syria amid the significant destruction caused by the attacks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 26 were killed, including 10 civilians - mostly women.

The Civil Defense in Idlib says 15 bodies were pulled from under the rubble and that 30 wounded people were taken for treatment.

