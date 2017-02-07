Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 2/7/2017 7:00 AM

Hillary Clinton releases video statement: 'Future is female'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington. Clinton said "the future is female" in a video for the MAKERS Conference released on Feb. 6, 2017.

    FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington. Clinton said "the future is female" in a video for the MAKERS Conference released on Feb. 6, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. -- Hillary Clinton says "the future is female" in a new video statement.

The former Democratic presidential nominee cites as an example the millions of demonstrators who took part in last month's Women's March.

The video was made for the MAKERS Conference, a California gathering focused on women's leadership.

She says the world needs "strong women to step up and speak out." She asks conference attendees to set an example for women and girls who are "worried about what the future holds" and whether women's "rights, opportunities and values will endure."

The three-day MAKERS Conference began Monday and includes other high-profile speakers from politics, Hollywood and business.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account