Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/7/2017 12:54 PM

Man pleads not guilty in case based partly on pacemaker data

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A man charged with arson based partly on data collected from his pacemaker has pleaded not guilty to setting his Ohio home on fire.

Court officials say 59-year-old Ross Compton pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Hamilton to aggravated arson and insurance fraud charges. Authorities say he's accused of starting a Sept. 19 fire at his Middletown home.

Authorities say statements he made weren't consistent with evidence.

Police say Compton told them he packed belongings when he saw the fire, threw them out of a window and carried them to his car.

Investigators say a cardiologist reviewed Compton's cardiac device and concluded his medical condition made it "highly improbable" he took the actions he described.

Compton's home telephone number is disconnected. His attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account