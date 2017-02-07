Breaking News Bar
 
Schumer says he has 'serious concerns' about Gorsuch

  • Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y. meets with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says he has "serious, serious concerns" about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch after meeting with him.

Schumer, who met with Gorsuch Tuesday, stopped short of saying that he would oppose his nomination.

The New York Democrat said afterward that he asked Gorsuch "whether a Muslim ban could in concept be constitutional," the reach of executive power and other issues.

Schumer said Gorsuch "avoided answers like the plague."

He noted that Trump had criticized a federal judge on Twitter over the weekend.

"The bar for a Supreme Court nominee to prove they can be independent has never, never been higher," Schumer said.

